Lichfield MP thanks Boris after being knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle

The veteran Conservative MP was given a knighthood in former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation honours list for his unswerving loyalty to his fellow blond boss.

Sir Fabricant, now aged 73, has been a serving MP since 1992 and retained his seat at the 2019 general election with a majority of more than 23,000.

King Charles knighting Sir Michael Fabricant

Asked after the ceremony what he considered to be his career highlight, Sir Michael told the PA news agency: "I think getting elected in the first place, and then, much to my amazement, surviving 1997, which of course was when Labour swept the board.

"Even though I only had a small majority of about 4,000 I still held my seat."

Pressed on why he got re-elected, Sir Michael added: "Because I like Lichfield, and I hope they still like me!"

Asked whether he has spoken to Mr Johnson about the honour, he said: "I thanked him - he's been on travels so we've been texting, but of course I need to be very careful otherwise the texts may be seized by some inquiry in the future!"

Sir Michael was knighted by the King on Tuesday, and he admitted the ceremony was "nerve-wracking" but described it as "a great honour".

He said the pair discussed the National Memorial Arboretum, a site of national remembrance, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, and that Charles knew the area well.

The King might also have enjoyed Sir Michael's memorable appearance on Channel 4 programme First Dates when his dinner companion offended him by becoming fixated by his signature haircut.

Due to his engagement at Windsor Castle Sir Fabricant missed the crucial vote about the Rwanda immigration policy. However, he used a proxy to vote for him as he backed the Government, one of the few members of the European Research Group who did not abstain.

He said: "I don't know how the vote's going to pan out, but as it's the second reading I will be voting for it because I agree with the principle, but it may have to be strengthened during the course of the committee stage."

However, on X, formerly known as Twitter, users were less than complimentary with more than 50 critical comments underneath Sir Fabricant's post.