Appeal after Mercedes car stolen from outside supermarket

Police say the car was stolen from a Morrisons car park in Burntwood

Police were called to Morrisons on Milestone Way on August 25 at around 2.15pm when a silver A-Class Mercedes was stolen from the car park.

Officers from Staffordshire Police have been reviewing CCTV footage and believe a white or silver Berlingo van followed the car out of the area once it was stolen.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area to come forward.

People with information have been asked to contact the force by calling 101 quoting incident 366 of August 25, or via Live Chat on their website.