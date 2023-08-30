Appeal after Mercedes car stolen from outside supermarket

By Isabelle ParkinLichfieldPublished:

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a car parked outside a Burntwood supermarket was stolen.

Police say the car was stolen from a Morrisons car park in Burntwood
Police say the car was stolen from a Morrisons car park in Burntwood

Police were called to Morrisons on Milestone Way on August 25 at around 2.15pm when a silver A-Class Mercedes was stolen from the car park.

Officers from Staffordshire Police have been reviewing CCTV footage and believe a white or silver Berlingo van followed the car out of the area once it was stolen.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area to come forward.

People with information have been asked to contact the force by calling 101 quoting incident 366 of August 25, or via Live Chat on their website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News