New £10 million Lichfield leisure centre expected to be rubber-stamped next month

Lichfield District Council's preferred site for the city's new leisure centre - Stychbrook Park.

Council bosses are pressing ahead with the development at Stychbrook Park, Lichfield, despite the rejection of a £15.7 million bid for Levelling Up funding.

And the scheme has been backed by Lichfield District Council's cabinet – and will now be scrutinised by council members on February 28.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of the authority, said: "We know good, modern leisure facilities are very important to residents and benefit fitness and good mental health.

“We are therefore committed to investing in leisure activities to support the current and future wellbeing of our residents and will deliver a new leisure centre for the district plus a number of exciting new activities.

“We are investing in those activities that were most popular when we asked residents what they wanted to see in the district.

“We have also agreed with Freedom Leisure to assume management of the district’s leisure centres and will ensure they remain open for residents to enjoy.”

The centre will replace the ageing Friary Grange Leisure Centre and will feature a six-lane 25-metre swimming pool, a vending area, dance studio, changing area for outdoor activity, a 3G pitch, an 80-station fitness and toning suite, spin studio and cycling points.

Work is expected to start up in October this year with an opening earmarked for December 2024, if backed.

And the rubber-stamp will also see up to £1.55m of Community Infrastructure Levy funding allocated to projects of Lichfield and Burntwood.

It will be used to develop a range of sports and leisure activities including an aqua park at Stowe Pool, a climbing wall and soft play area at Burntwood Leisure Centre, adventure golf at Beacon Park and other improvements.

An award of £100,000 is also recommended for Chasetown Football Club for the development of a 3/4G turf pitch.