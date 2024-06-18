Historic former pub could be saved from bulldozers under shop plan

The vandal-plagued former Empire Tavern, next to Dudley bus station, was set to be demolished as part of the Portersfield regeneration scheme.

Permission had previously been granted to knock down the pub in Trindle Road, which had been empty for 15 years and had been subject to numerous fires.

But the former pub – designed in the 1930s by renowned architect Holland W Hobbiss – could now be restored under plans to go before planners.

The former Empire Tavern could be saved from the bulldozers

The developer wants to turn the ground floor of the pub into a 2,400 sq ft shop unit, with five one-bedroom flats on the two floors above.