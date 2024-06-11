Rail services suspended after points failure

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway first alerted passengers to the issue on the cross-city line at around 5.15am on Tuesday.

Trains are suspended between Lichfield and Birmingham.

Customers have been advised that rail tickets are being accepted on National Express West Midlands buses, as well as on Cross Country trains between Tamworth and Birmingham New Street in both directions.

There are also rail replacement buses running between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield Trent Valley.