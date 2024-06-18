Wolves given horror start as Premier League fixtures released
Wolves face a baptism of fire in the 2024-25 Premier League season with a trip to Arsenal followed by a home clash with Chelsea, in what appears a tough opening couple of months for the Molineux men.
Plus
Published
Last updated
The fixtures computer handed Wolves their trip to the Emirates Stadium on August 19 followed by a home clash with Chelsea the following Saturday.
Wolves then travel to Nottingham Forest before what looks like a fierce September for Gary O'Neil's side.
After an international break at the start of September, Newcastle visit Molineux before Wolves cross the West Midlands for the first derby of the season at Villa Park on September 21.