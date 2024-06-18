Wolves 2024/2025 fixture list - Tough start for Gary O'Neil's men
Wolves will face a testing start to the season as they travel to Arsenal on opening day.
Gary O'Neil's men will also face Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Liverpool in their first six games.
A Boxing Day clash at Molineux vs Manchester United will prove popular.
Wolves will finish the season at Molineux as they host Brentford.
August
17 Arsenal a
24 Chelsea h
31 Notts Forest a
September
14 Newcastle h
21 Aston Villa a
28 Liverpool h
October
5 Brentford a
19 Man City h
26 Brighton a
November
2 Crystal Palace h
9 Southampton h -
23 Fulham a
30 Bournemouth h
December
3 Everton a
7 West Ham a
14 Ipswich h
21 Leicester a
26 Man Utd h
29 Tottenham a
January
4 Nottm Forest h
15 Newcastle a
18 Chelsea a
25 Arsenal h
February
1 Aston Villa h
15 Liverpool a
22 Bournemouth a
25 Fulham h
March
8 Everton h
15 Southampton a
April
1 West Ham h
5 Ipswich a
12 Tottenham h
19 Man Utd a
26 Leicester h
May 3 Man City a
10 Brighton h
18 Crystal Palace a
25 Brentford h