CCTV appeal launched after two injured in brawl outside nightclub

Police have released CCTV images of three people they want to talk to following a fight in Lichfield town centre where two people left needing hospital treatment.

Officers rushed to the scene of Bore Street, just after 2.45am on Saturday, April 13, to reports of a brawl involving a large group of people.

On arrival, officers discovered two people who had suffered facial and head injuries. Thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening or life-changing.

Now, a CCTV appeal has been launched, with investigators asking for help in identifying a number of men they wish to talk to in relation to the incident.

Do you know these three men? Police want to talk to them in relation to an assault in Lichfield

"We have released CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to about an assault outside a nightclub in Lichfield.

"We got a call to Bore Street just after 2.45am on Saturday 13 April following reports of a group of men fighting near the Eden Bar.

"Two men were taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics having suffered facial and head injuries."

Following the assault, the three men are believed to have gotten in a taxi before leaving the town centre.

The police added: "Following the assault, we believe the three suspects got into a nearby taxi.

"Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured or those with any information that could help, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 102 of 13 April."