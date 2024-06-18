'You've stabbed me, I love you' – Mother walks free after stabbing boyfriend after night out

Chelsea Leigh Smith, 26, attacked her then partner in his Walsall flat on Saturday, March 23, this year after a night out.

Ring doorbell footage captured the lead up and aftermath of the attack, with Smith screaming at her boyfriend and then him screaming before shouting: " You've f****** stabbed me, I love you."

Her partner then staggered downstairs covering the walls of Oak Court, on the Yew Tree estate, in blood as he went and was found by police officers. He told officers Smith had stabbed him and was still in the flat, he was then taken to hospital for his wounds.

The stabbing happened at Oak Court, Yew Tree estate, Walsall

Officers then arrested Smith, who denied any involvement in her partner's injuries.

A text message after the stabbing to a neighbour, did not ask about his welfare but said: "He is bleeding because he never listens to a word I say, and accuses me of all sorts."