Housebuilder's development plans for Streethay

The Chasetown-based housebuilder has secured full planning permission for 30 high-quality homes, and construction is set to begin shortly.

The development will provide two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, including affordable housing, to suit a variety of customer needs.

Located just outside of Lichfield, the site will provide residents with access to a range of facilities, including several schools, key transport links, beautiful outdoor spaces, and a shopping village.

John Hickman, Group Land Director at Cameron Homes, said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting new development in Lichfield. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-quality housing in desirable locations across the Midlands.

“In addition to this, we are actively seeking further land acquisition opportunities throughout the West and East Midlands. We are committed to sustainable growth and are keen to further enhance our offering of high-quality homes across the region.”

Cameron Homes, which is celebrating 30 years of building homes, recently retained its five-star homebuilder rating awarded by the Home Builders Federation, based on results from a customer satisfaction survey.