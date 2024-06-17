Wolves pull off stunning coup to land 17-year-old wonderkid
Wolves have moved swiftly to capture the signing of 17-year-old right-back Pedro Lima from Sport Recife for around £8.4m.
By Nathan Judah
The Brazilian had been strongly linked with Chelsea, but contrary to previous reports, the player's preference was always Molineux.
Lima is expected to sign a five-year deal with a club option of a further year.
The signing is a major coup for Wolves and comes swiftly after the £12.7m singing of Rodrigo Gomes last week.
Fellow countryman Matheus Cunha spoke glowingly about Lima and was hopeful the club could do a deal.