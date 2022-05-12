Lichfield cabinet member steps down amid criticism of a recycling scheme

Tamworth/Lichfield blue recycling bags

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council's cabinet member for climate change and recycling, stepped down on May 9.

The Conservative representative will continue to serve as a district councillor for Mease Valley and focus on his entertainment business.

It comes as calls mounted by Councillor Yeates to resign over a new recycling blue bag scheme designed to cut down on contaminated waste.

The roll-out began last month but collection bags delivered to households are a third smaller than originally anticipated in Lichfield and Tamworth, according to claims.

His replacement will be Councillor Liz Little who will have responsibility for the joint waste service run by Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council.

Councillor Little, who has a background in commercial waste management, is expected to quickly grasp the brief, and begin to address the unease with the roll-out of the new dual recycling scheme.

She has experience as a cabinet member at Lichfield District Council having had responsibility for leisure, waste and major projects.

Councillor Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: "I’m delighted that Liz is joining us back on cabinet – she has enviable knowledge of the waste and recycling industry and I know that she will begin to meticulously address what is a complex challenge.