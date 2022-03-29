Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Homeless man set to be evicted from roadside tent

By James VukmirovicLichfieldPublished:

A homeless man living in a tent on a roadside near a Staffordshire city faces being evicted.

The man is set to be evicted after setting up camp off the island between the A51 and A515. Photo: Google Street Map
The man is set to be evicted after setting up camp off the island between the A51 and A515. Photo: Google Street Map

Staffordshire County Council confirmed it had started proceedings against the man, who has set up camp off the island between the A51 and A515, on the road heading towards Lichfield.

Signs have been put up in the area informing him of the decision.

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Keeping our roads safe is a priority and our roads continue to be amongst the safest in the country.

"This is a busy section of road and to protect his and road users safety we have started proceedings to have him moved on.

"We continue to work closely with Lichfield District Council who can support him to find alternative accommodation."

A spokesman for Lichfield District Council said: "We have been aware of the situation with the homeless gentleman for several months and we have been working in partnership with Staffordshire County Council and other agencies to offer him support and assistance to find more suitable accommodation.

"Unfortunately, he has not taken up the offers of help and officers from Lichfield District Council continue to support and assist colleagues in order to reach a safe outcome for the gentleman in question"

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News