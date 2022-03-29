Homeless man set to be evicted from roadside tent

The man is set to be evicted after setting up camp off the island between the A51 and A515. Photo: Google Street Map

Staffordshire County Council confirmed it had started proceedings against the man, who has set up camp off the island between the A51 and A515, on the road heading towards Lichfield.

Signs have been put up in the area informing him of the decision.

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Keeping our roads safe is a priority and our roads continue to be amongst the safest in the country.

"This is a busy section of road and to protect his and road users safety we have started proceedings to have him moved on.

"We continue to work closely with Lichfield District Council who can support him to find alternative accommodation."

A spokesman for Lichfield District Council said: "We have been aware of the situation with the homeless gentleman for several months and we have been working in partnership with Staffordshire County Council and other agencies to offer him support and assistance to find more suitable accommodation.