Lichfield gets its first ever Gay Pride weekend

Ashley Simmonds and Leanne Giblin are organising Lichfield Pride

The two day event in July will be a celebration of everything LGBT+ and there will be a host of live performances.

Leanne Giblin, landlady at The Angel and Duke of York, is organising the event.

She said: "We are delighted to be finally be bringing pride to Lichfield for the first time.

"As we feel the queer community is such a growing community in Lichfield and it's about time we celebrate this by supporting and educating the city to accept everyone, Because Love is Love which is our theme.

"We are currently still in the planning stages but have secured the date and promise it to be a weekend for everyone, in a safe environment... Full of fun and entertainment, street food and more."

She added: "We feel this is a huge step for Lichfield for not just the queer community but as I've already mentioned to educate all.

"We have also secured some support groups along to the event. We will be soon announcing our charity whom we will then continue to support. We want to bring the City together 'Because Love is Love' and the first step is to love yourself."

As well as having fun Lichfield Pride will also include educational sessions about serious issues facing young and old members of the community.

Leanne added: "We want to focus on issues facing the LQBTQ+ community such as gender identity, addressing inequalities, access to support groups and supporting equality and diversity... While having a party!

"We are very much hoping Lichfield embraces this opportunity and it brings the community together."

A host of organisations and charities have already signed up to back Pride including Staffordshire Police.

Leanne added: "LGBT Police Staffordshire, will be about for the weekend to engage with the community and raise awareness. We are still looking for Traders to Join us over the weekend, please get in touch by emailing Lichfieldpride@yahoo.com.