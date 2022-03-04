Notification Settings

Police officer injured in Staffordshire crash

By Lisa O'Brien

A police community support officer has been discharged from hospital after being involved in a collision in Lichfield.

Shortly before 7.15pm on Thursday, a green VW Caddy van and a bicycle collided on Beacon Street.

The on-duty PCSO, who was the rider of the bicycle, was treated by paramedics at the scene and conveyed to hospital.

She has since been discharged.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and later attended a voluntary interview.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area, are asked to contact police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 536 of March 3.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lichfield
Staffordshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

