Police officer injured in Staffordshire crash

Shortly before 7.15pm on Thursday, a green VW Caddy van and a bicycle collided on Beacon Street.

The on-duty PCSO, who was the rider of the bicycle, was treated by paramedics at the scene and conveyed to hospital.

She has since been discharged.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and later attended a voluntary interview.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area, are asked to contact police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 536 of March 3.