Police called after woman allegedly 'drove towards' another woman outside primary school

The incident occurred near Poppyfield Primary Academy in Hednesford. Photo: Google.

The incident occurred on Noble Road, near Poppyfield Primary Academy, at around 12.11pm last Tuesday.

It was alleged that "a woman drove her car in the direction of another woman" but no injuries were reported.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Noble Road, Hednesford, at 12.11pm on Tuesday, July 25, following reports of a disturbance.

"Then, it was reported that a woman drove her car in the direction of another woman. No injuries were reported.

"We went to the scene and carried out door-to-door enquiries to find out more about the incident.

"Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting incident 275 of 25 July, or by messaging us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk.