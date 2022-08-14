Thousands flock to park and soak up the sunshine at Hednesford Festival

The annual summer festival held at Hednesford Park was full of attractions and activities on Saturday.
It featured a fun fair, market stalls, charity stalls, a food zone, children's entertainment and vehicles on show in the transport area.
There was also a visit from the Star Wars characters from North Staffs Stormtrooper Garrison, who were raising funds for charity, and a Feel-Good Zone presented by Everyone Health.
However, the heatwave led to organisers cancelling the dog show as a precaution and the scheduled fly past by a RAF Hurricane PZ865 also could not go ahead.
Shaun Middleton, chairman of Hednesford in Partnership, which organises the event, said more than 4,000 people attended throughout the day.
He said: "Even with the temperatures it was fantastic. Everyone had a fabulous day.
"Unfortunately the fly past was cancelled because during the morning test flight it was overheating so it didn't come over.
"We had to change some things around. We had to cancel the dog show and put on some kids arena games instead, but everything else went as planned.
"The transport show was very popular and we had a zone run by Everyone Health who were doing health checks. "Lots of money was raised for local good causes which is what our festival is about.
"We are over the moon with how it went and are so grateful to the local volunteers who helped us on the day."