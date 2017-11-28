Kellogg's cash boost for Hednesford school

Staffordshire University Academy (SUA) in Hednesford has been given an undisclosed amount of the money by the company, which it will put towards improving its Breakfast Club offering.

The school says the money will allow it to invest in new equipment and offer a wider range of food, drink and social activities for its pre-school club.

The club, which started three years ago, offers students a free breakfast before school starts. Around 40 students each day take the school up on its offer, but the club is open to all students from all year groups.

George Massey, a teaching assistant at SUA, said: "At SUA we believe that starting the day with a healthy, nutritious breakfast in a friendly and inclusive environment sets every student up for a positive and productive day of learning.

"Breakfast Club offers the students a secure place to start each school day, with a warm welcome and equally warm toast!"