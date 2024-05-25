Fire crews leave site of blaze in Staffordshire
Crews have now left the scene of a blaze which broke out at an extractor unit this morning near to Eccleshall.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Staffordshire Fire were called out to deal with the fire at Riverside Project Services, Raleigh Hall Industrial Estate, Sturbridge at around 8.30am.
Fire crews sent three pumps to the scene and an aerial-ladder platform.
A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed they had left the scene around ten minutes ago after bringing down the temperature on site.