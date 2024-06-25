Residents urged to keep doors and windows closed while fire is dealt with

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue put out a message on social media to let residents in Eccleshall know about the fire, which is said was being dealt with by crews from Eccleshall, Stafford and Stone.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Eccleshall, Stafford and Stone are dealing with and en route to a house fire in the Eccleshall area.

"Please keep windows and doors closed at this time."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further comment.