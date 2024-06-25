Residents urged to keep doors and windows closed while fire is dealt with
Residents in a Staffordshire town have been urged to keep doors and windows closed as fire crews tackle a house fire.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue put out a message on social media to let residents in Eccleshall know about the fire, which is said was being dealt with by crews from Eccleshall, Stafford and Stone.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Eccleshall, Stafford and Stone are dealing with and en route to a house fire in the Eccleshall area.
"Please keep windows and doors closed at this time."
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for further comment.