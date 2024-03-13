Staffordshire pub reopening date confirmed after two-month refurbishment

Work to overhaul The Royal Oak in Eccleshall High Street has been carrying on for weeks.

Now, owner Joules Brewery has confirmed the pub will welcome customers again from Thursday, March 28.

The bar has been extended to showcase the extensive Market Drayton-based Joule's draught offer.

Cosy corners have been created and the outdoor space has also received a transformation, with a new pergola in the beer courtyard and refurbishments, complete with draught exclusion, to the coach house for live music events.

The meeting room and function room upstairs have also been upgraded.

"We're absolutely thrilled to announce the reopening of the Royal Oak, Eccleshall," said Georgia Charlton-Briggs, brand manager at Joule’s Brewery.

"This project has been an exciting next step for the Royal Oak, and we can't wait to share the final results with our patrons and newcomers alike. During our recent open evening we gave people a sneak peek at what we had been up to and were blown away by the resounding positive response."

The opening weekend line-up promises something for everyone, with S4TW kicking things off on Friday, followed by Stone Cold Soberish on Saturday, and the soulful tunes of Katie O’Malley on Sunday.

"Here at the Royal Oak, Eccleshall, we're all about inclusivity and variety. We're delighted to offer a diverse array of events and evenings tailored to suit every taste and interest. From lively performances to laid-back gatherings, we’ve got something for everyone to enjoy," said Oliver Young, landlord of the Royal Oak.

The Royal Oak has a packed schedule of events lined up post-launch, including performances by Ryan Evans on April 5, Jason Huxley on April 19 and a comedy night on April 27.