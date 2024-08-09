Take a look inside colourful Staffordshire garden open to visitors this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Teresa Hancock is inviting people to come to her garden near Eccleshall, Stafford, this weekend to marvel at her array of plants, vegetable patch and even meet her 35 hens as part of the National Gardening Scheme (NGS).

The charity initiative gives visitors access to thousands of private gardens in England and Wales and raises funds for nursing and health charities through admissions tickets, cake and refreshments.

Teresa will open up the doors to her colourful garden this weekend

Those visiting Teresa's garden can tuck into locally made bakes, purchase plants and freshly laid hens eggs, and quench their thirst in the summer heat with a sip of tea or coffee.

Green-thumbed Teresa has been taking part in the NGS for five years and has already welcomed dozens of visitors into her garden twice this year in aid of the charity.

A labour of love –Teresa has worked on her garden for more than 20 years

The 64-year-old has been tending to the garden at her home since 2000 and spends all day keeping it in tip-top condition.

She said: "It is going to be a lovely weekend, we are hoping to be quite busy. The garden speaks for itself, it is split into little 'rooms' so all the rooms are very different.

"Each 'room' contains something totally different, so there is a nature one, one is a bit more formal and we have a wild-flower border in one.

Visitors can meet Teresa's 35 hens

"It is nice to share it and see people enjoying it. It's hard work, don't get me wrong I am a slave to it, but it is nice to do and it's good for your heart and soul.

"I brought up three children who are all grown up and I am a granny now so it is nice to see them come around [in the garden]."

Visitors can explore the many 'rooms' in Teresa's garden

Teresa said her garden has proven popular among visitors in previous years, having attracted people of all ages.

She added: "It is nice to see some children come around as well and taken an interest. They like to go and visit the hens and they go and sit with them.

The garden will be open to the public as part of a charity initiative

"They can go around and see the vegetable patch too – there is something for all ages."

People can visit Teresa's garden at Yew Tree in Whitley Eaves, near Eccleshall, ST21 6HR, between 10am and 4pm this Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can book a ticket to view the garden by visiting the NGS website. There is additional parking available on a nearby field if needed.