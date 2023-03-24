'All shook up': Care home group brings Las Vegas to Great Wyrley

Elvis meets Margaret Robinson, aged 90

Lakeview and Waters Edge Care Homes, which are part of the Alpha Health Care group, held a Las Vegas day on Wednesday.

Residents and staff were serenaded at the event by an Elvis impersonator.

A Vegas-style casino was also set up, with residents being able to gamble with chips on games such as roulette, black jack and craps.

Kendal Unit, at Lakeview Care Home, also staged its own Las Vegas wedding which had Elvis helping with the ceremony.

Tracey York, business development lead at Alpha said: “Every month we hold an extra special themed day and this month it was a Las Vegas themed day. The wedding was a very fun addition to our activities for the day.

“Our residents really enjoyed singing and dancing along to our amazing Elvis impersonator.