Restaurants to go under the hammer at auctions this week

On Stourbridge High Street, a three storey mid terrace with two restaurant units and a club is going to be auctioned off by Bond Wolfe, with a guide price of £490,000.

Two restaurants and a club/entertainment venue are on the market. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions

The freehold investment, which is subject to tenancies, includes Greek restaurant Mr Souvlak, Italian restaurant Gusto Di Italia and a club and entertainment venue trading as Claptrap.

The auction will be live-streamed on Bond Wolfe's website at bondwolfe.com from 8.30am.

Inside Gusto Di Italia. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions

The Village Lodge, in Station Street, Cheslyn Hay, is also up at a different auction on the same day, with a guide price of £240,000.

It is being marketed by Cottons and will be up for auction at Avery Fields, in Sandon Road, Birmingham, at 1pm.

The Village Lodge is up for auction. Photo: Cottons

There will be a live stream and an opportunity to place bids over the phone.

The building has a ground floor restaurant along with a first floor flat.

The Village Lodge is up for auction. Photo: Cottons

The listing states: "A detached two storey mixed use premises of brick construction surmounted by a pitched tile clad roof, situated directly fronting Station Street and comprising of ground floor restaurant premises known as The Village Lodge along with first floor flat over which is subject to a long leasehold interest for a term of 999 years.

"The property is well presented with a modern contemporary double fronted restaurant and benefits from vehicular access to a rear yard and car parking area.

The Village Lodge is up for auction. Photo: Cottons

"Station Street leads via Station Road off Walsall Road (A34) and the property is located within a short distance of Cheslyn Hay village centre containing a wide range of retail amenities and services."

View the listing at rightmove.co.uk/properties/145664321#/