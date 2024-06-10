Watch: What huge Cannock parcel centre looks like a month on from devastating fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze broke out at Super Smart Service in Cley Road, Norton Canes, on May 9, with flames seen coming from the building at around 6.15am.

Residents were urged to close their windows and all nearby businesses were evacuated, as crews from three of the region's fire services were called to help.

Fresh pictures show what the site looks like a month later

It was confirmed by police that no-one had been injured in the blaze.

Large plumes of smoke erupted from the building and billowed across the skies for miles.

There were sightings in Lichfield, Wolverhampton and even further afield.

A picture taken on the day of the fire

Firefighters worked around the clock and eventually extinguished the fire four days later.

A month has now passed since the warehouse was ravaged in the fire, yet many questions still remain unanswered.

Fresh aerial pictures show what the warehouse looks like now

Among them are what caused the blaze, which Staffordshire Police confirmed on May 22 was still yet to be determined by fire investigators.

The statement added that "no suspicious circumstances had been found" and demolition at the site had been planned, but it was "still not safe" to go inside".

The blaze broke out at Super Smart Service a month ago

It is also still unclear what happened to the items that lay inside the building which were destined for delivery.

Super Smart Service used the large warehouse on the Kingswood Lakeside Employment Park as its main office.

The building was devastated by fire on May 9

The firm, a 'distribution solutions group', works with delivery company giants including Evri, Yodel, Royal Mail, dpd, and UPS, along with household brands like eBay and Amazon.

A spokesman for Evri however previously said the fire had "no impact" on its operations.

Now a shell of what it once was, delivery trucks can still be seen parked outside of the warehouse a month after it was destroyed in the fire.

Whilst the building is still standing, it has been severely damaged, evident in its roof which appears to have caved in.