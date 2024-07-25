Drug dealer jailed after police search Cannock address and find cocaine and cannabis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Liam Clifton, 26, from Rugeley, was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday at Stafford Crown Court after admitting possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A (cocaine), acquiring/using/possessing criminal property and possession of a controlled drug class B (cannabis).

It comes after officers searched an address in the Cannock area on March 20 and found cocaine, cannabis and a mobile phone.

Clifton must also pay a surcharge of £228.

Detective Inspector at Staffordshire Police, Adrian Webb said: “I am pleased that Clifton admitted his offending and that we were able to take dangerous substances off our streets.

"I hope this serves as a message that those responsible for drug distribution in Staffordshire will be targeted and dealt with robustly."