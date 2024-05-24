Watch: Scene at fire-hit Cannock warehouse two weeks on

The Super Smart Service headquarters in Cley Road, Norton Canes, was ravaged in the blaze which broke out at around 6.15am on May 9.

Huge plumes of smoke billowed across the skies for miles, with neighbouring businesses evacuated and roads cordoned off by police.

The scene at Super Smart Service two weeks since the devastating fire

The blaze was eventually fully extinguished four days later, as fire chiefs confirmed no one was reported injured.