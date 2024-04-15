CCTV released after theft of batteries from shop

CCTV images have been released of a man that Cannock Police wish to talk to in connection to a theft at a shop on Church Street, Cannock, at 2.15pm on April 11.

It comes after a man, described as white and in his 30s made off with batteries, that he hadn't paid for, and at the time was wearing a black baseball cap, black tracksuit bottoms and a navy blue coat.

Launching the appeal, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We are hoping to keep to the man pictures as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"If you recognise him, or if you have any other information that could help us. Please get in touch. You can call 101, quoting incident 371 of April 11, or message us using Live Chat on our website."