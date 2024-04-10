Coffee outlet could be built next to Cannock pub

An application has come forward to build a new drive through restaurant on land at Lichfield Road next to the Newhall Farm Inn.

If the plans are approved, the new Costa branch could create 15 full-time jobs, the application submitted to Cannock Chase Council stated. A planning statement said there was a “recognised commercial demand” for the roadside service at that location.

A previous application proposing construction of a two-storey 41-bedroom hotel was rejected by Cannock Chase Council. The decision was appealed, but the appeal was dismissed in 2008.

The planning statement said: “The appeal was dismissed on the basis that an element of the Green Space Network would be lost with no satisfactory alternative proposed. The Inspector’s decision focussed on Policy B6 of the previous Local Plan (Cannock Chase Local Plan 1997); this has since been superseded

“The application site is a logical development site for the (latest) application proposals and has several co-locating benefits with both the adjacent public house and recently installed electric vehicle charging provision available at this location. It is expected that the unit will be occupied/operated by Costa Coffee.

“The proposed building is modest in scale, single storey in height and benefits from a flat roof profile.The proposal includes the remodelling/reconfiguration of the existing parking arrangements.

“Following the development, the application site will accommodate 41 car parking spaces shared between the public house and drive thru unit including two disability bays and a waiting bay. The car parking provision to the east of the application site will be retained providing 26 spaces, including three EV spaces, to be used in association with the public house.

“The development provides a significant opportunity to enhance a green frontage and improve both the visual appearance and ecological merit of the site when compared to the existing baseline position. The building will also benefit from a green roof system which will be sown with native wildflower seeds and plug plants to deliver further ecological, biodiversity and landscape improvements.”