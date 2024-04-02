Cannabis plants found at house in Bridgtown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Just after 1.30am on Saturday morning they went to an address near Church Street, Bridgtown, following reports of a break-in and discovered six rooms with cannabis plants

The plants have been seized and enquiries are ongoing to find out who is responsible.

The police are appealing for anyone with any information that can help to get in touch by calling 101, quoting 068 of 30 March, or message them using Live Chat on their website.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.