Appeal launched by police to find missing man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cannock Police has released a photo of Kenneth from Wolverhampton, who it said had been missing since Friday, March 22.

In the appeal, the force said it believed the 32-year-old had recently taken a bus to the Cannock area.

It described him as around 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with short, dark brown hair and asked that anyone who saw him to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Can you help us find missing Kenneth, aged 32, from Wolverhampton?

"He is around 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with short, dark brown hair.

"We think he took a bus in the Cannock area recently.

"Get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 452 of 22 March, or using Live Chat."