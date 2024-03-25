Appeal launched by police to find missing man
A public appeal has been launched for help with finding a missing man.
Cannock Police has released a photo of Kenneth from Wolverhampton, who it said had been missing since Friday, March 22.
In the appeal, the force said it believed the 32-year-old had recently taken a bus to the Cannock area.
It described him as around 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with short, dark brown hair and asked that anyone who saw him to get in touch as soon as possible.
A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Can you help us find missing Kenneth, aged 32, from Wolverhampton?
"He is around 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with short, dark brown hair.
"We think he took a bus in the Cannock area recently.
"Get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 452 of 22 March, or using Live Chat."