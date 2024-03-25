Express & Star
Close

Appeal launched by police to find missing man

A public appeal has been launched for help with finding a missing man.

By James Vukmirovic
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Cannock Police has released a photo of Kenneth from Wolverhampton, who it said had been missing since Friday, March 22.

In the appeal, the force said it believed the 32-year-old had recently taken a bus to the Cannock area.

It described him as around 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with short, dark brown hair and asked that anyone who saw him to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Can you help us find missing Kenneth, aged 32, from Wolverhampton?

"He is around 5ft 7in tall, of a slim build with short, dark brown hair.

"We think he took a bus in the Cannock area recently.

"Get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 452 of 22 March, or using Live Chat."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular