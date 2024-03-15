He is the one! - Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Cannock Chase event

Bedingfield, a BRIT award winning singer-songwriter will appear as a support act for Olly Murs at Cannock Chase Forest on Saturday June 29

It will be the first UK appearance for 20 years for the New Zealand born star, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Gotta Get Thru This which sold over 4m copies worldwide and spawned six hit singles.

Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Cannock Chase Live in June

He has co-written tracks with the likes of Pixie Lott, SecondCity and American Idol finalist David Archuleta and in 2016 he appeared on the West End stage as The Artilleryman in Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds, Healso starred as a judge on the first series of the New Zealand X Factor.

Cannock Chase Forest will also stage performances from popstar Anne-Marie on Thursday June 27 and a co-headline show from indie icons The Charlatans and Johnny Marr on Friday June 28.

Daniel Bedingfield

Fans can sign up for information, announcements, and more at forestlive.com. Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/forest-live.