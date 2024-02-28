Apartment plans for hotel site near Cannock

An application has been submitted to South Staffordshire Council proposing demolition of a number of buildings at Roman Way Hotel, Watling Street, to make way for 18 two-bedroom apartments

A planning statement submitted as part of the application said: “The submitted proposal will not result in the complete loss of the hotel. None of the existing 56 bedrooms will be lost, only the existing conference facilities and hotel restaurant.

“The existing buildings on the site that are proposed for demolition comprise of a mixture of two storey and single storey buildings which have a collective floor area of 1,537m2 and a total volume of 6,371m3. The proposed apartment block will be arranged in a ‘U’ shaped layout within the site, occupying the same general position as the existing buildings that are proposed for demolition.

“The 18 apartments will be arranged over two floors, each one comprising of a living room, dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. The larger apartments will also benefit from a utility room.

“Externally it is proposed to create an area of communal amenity space within the central area of the ‘U’ shaped building, with parking for 27 vehicles arranged to the east and south of the building, interspersed with new landscaping/planting. A large area of communal amenity space/landscaping is also proposed to the north and east of the building, replacing the existing areas of hardstanding/parking that are currently in situ.

“Vehicular access to the site will be taken direct off Watling Street via the existing vehicular access that currently serves the hotel and the nearby car showroom to the east. No changes are proposed to that established vehicular access.”