Groups upset after council removes remembrance wreaths and messages from war memorials

The items were taken by the council's cleansing department from war memorials in Chadsmoor, Hednesford, Heath Hayes and Wimblebury on Tuesday, January 30 after being placed there in November for Remembrance Day.

Dave Smith, the secretary of the Staffordshire Regimental Association (Hednesford branch) said he has spoken to the Spectrum Residents Association which covers the Moss Road and Kingsway estates in Chadsmoor, shopkeepers in the area and residents in the town, and they were all dismayed.

He said a councillor had told him the policy was for wreaths to be removed within 12 weeks after consultation with the local Royal British Legion (RBL), but there was no branch in the area and the RBL states on its website there is no such policy nationwide.