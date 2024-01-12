Plans for former nightclub site return to council after concerns raised

Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee gave the green light in October for Silks in Mill Street to be pulled down and 15 apartments to be built on the site.

The permission was subject to an agreement for the applicant to provide a financial contribution towards providing affordable housing in the district. But on Wednesday councillors were told that this requirement would affect the viability of the development.

A report to the committee meeting said: “Under Policy CP2, developments of 15 or more dwellings, 20% is required for affordable housing. The proposed development therefore has a requirement for three affordable units.