Staffordshire-born ex-Man City manager Brian Horton shares prostate cancer diagnosis

By Paul JenkinsCannockPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Hednesford-born football player and manager Brian Horton has revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis and urged men to get tested for the disease.

Brian Horton
Brian Horton

The 74-year-old shared a video in which he spoke of the difficulty of telling his children about the diagnosis, which was made in May after a check-up the previous month.

Horton started his career at Hednesford Town as a teenager before going on to play over 600 professional games for Port Vale, Brighton, Luton Town and Hull before managing seven teams including Manchester City between 1993 and 1995.

He said: "A friend told me to get tested due to my age and I'm glad I did because they found it early and found it was small but if I hadn't took the advice I wouldn't have known.

"I took it ok – it was more of a hard thing to do tell my family. my children because it's that word isn't it, that you have to live through.

"I have lived through that because my older brother's got cancer as we speak so I do have some experience of it.

"All this made me realise that I needed to share the diagnosis and put it out because if it helps other people go for tests early then I think it's worthwhile doing it."

In the video, Horton – known as 'Nobby' – lists the club he played for and managed and says he has now signed for Prostate FC.

The dedicated football page of Prostate Cancer UK encourages men to get tested and raise awareness of it. It says over 300 staff across 60 football clubs are uniting on the daily fitness challenge in October to raise lifesaving funds toi help beat prostate cancer.

To get involved in the campaign and see what you can do to help, go to www.prostatecanceruk.org/get-involved/football.

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Hednesford
Health
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News