Staffordshire-born ex-Man City manager Brian Horton shares prostate cancer diagnosis

Brian Horton

The 74-year-old shared a video in which he spoke of the difficulty of telling his children about the diagnosis, which was made in May after a check-up the previous month.

Horton started his career at Hednesford Town as a teenager before going on to play over 600 professional games for Port Vale, Brighton, Luton Town and Hull before managing seven teams including Manchester City between 1993 and 1995.

He said: "A friend told me to get tested due to my age and I'm glad I did because they found it early and found it was small but if I hadn't took the advice I wouldn't have known.

"I took it ok – it was more of a hard thing to do tell my family. my children because it's that word isn't it, that you have to live through.

"I have lived through that because my older brother's got cancer as we speak so I do have some experience of it.

"All this made me realise that I needed to share the diagnosis and put it out because if it helps other people go for tests early then I think it's worthwhile doing it."

In the video, Horton – known as 'Nobby' – lists the club he played for and managed and says he has now signed for Prostate FC.

The dedicated football page of Prostate Cancer UK encourages men to get tested and raise awareness of it. It says over 300 staff across 60 football clubs are uniting on the daily fitness challenge in October to raise lifesaving funds toi help beat prostate cancer.