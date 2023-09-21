Officers tell inquest they gave up chase moments before fatal crash that killed two Walsall men
The inquest into a crash where two men died has heard that pursuing Staffordshire Police officers lost sight of the high-performance car before it left a road, struck a telegraph pole and a tree.
William Craddock and Kaya Morrison-Taylor, both aged 22, and from Walsall, were pronounced dead at the scene after the Audi S3 left the A460 Cannock Road, in Westcroft near Essington in the early hours of August 1, 2021. The grey-coloured convertible came to rest in a garden two-feet below the carriageway.