More than 100 people hike across Cannock Chase for annual Walking for Eileen fundraiser

Robert Pitcher has hosted seven Walking for Eileen hikes to raise money for an Alzheimer’s support network which cared for his wife before her death in 2017.

The 82-year-old decided to do the first hike after planting a tree for Eileen on the Chase, and after the first walk went well, it became an annual event to raise money for MASE (Monthly Alzheimer’s Support Evenings).

On Saturday, Andy McCrum from Burntwood and Cannock Community First Responders kicked off the proceedings by demonstrating CPR and other life-saving skills, before a warm-up session was conducted by Colin Ball.

Regular attendee of the hikes, Amanda Milling MP, then gave a short speech and rang the bell to start both walks, a six mile hike and a more leisurely one mile stroll.

Amongst the people taking part were members of Robert's family from North Wales, Northampton, and Essex who had travelled all the way to pay tribute to Eileen.

The seventh Walking for Eileen hike took place on Saturday, September 2. Pictured: organiser Robert Pitcher.

Robert hopes to see the event develop and grow, and said: "I believe its a great opportunity to draw people to the beautiful Cannock Chase and use it to fundraise for local charitable organisations.

"I’ve seen the heartache that Alzheimer’s brings, but I’ve also seen the relief that an evening at MASE brings.

"For a few vital hours each month they are provided with friendship, advice and much needed support."

For the last three years, Walking for Eileen has been supported by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles. Robert added: "Obviously whilst I'm fit enough I'll carry it on, then maybe Cannock Council with Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles will keep it going every year."

All of this was to raise money for MASE (Monthly Alzheimer's Support Evenings) where Robert took his wife for a year and a half before she died in 2017. For the last six years, Robert has also volunteered for the support group.

MASE evenings are held monthly at four venues in the Cannock and Stafford area and are run entirely by volunteers.

During the pandemic, the group delivered more than 5,000 meals to carers and people receiving care.