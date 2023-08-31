Almost £10k raised for 26-year-old police officer who died of suspected cardiac arrest on holiday

PC Jack Reay died suddenly while on holiday in Mallorca after a suspected cardiac arrest. Photo: Staffordshire Police Federation.

PC Jack Reay, who has been described as "a ray of sunshine", died following a suspected cardiac arrest during a holiday with friends in Mallorca.

The police officer from Uttoxeter joined Staffordshire Police in 2020 and was a student officer in Cannock before joining the Moorlands Local Policing Team.

Chair of the Staffordshire Police Federation Lee Robinson said: "Everyone here is absolutely devastated. Jack was a hugely popular member of the team and very well thought of. I know this news will have shocked so many of his friends and colleagues.

"Jack was such a young lad who had such a bright future ahead of him. He was a ray of sunshine and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.

"Such tragic news has created an overwhelming sense of sadness within the police family. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely sad time.

"I have no doubt that this is going to have a huge impact on so many of our members. If you need to talk to someone or would like further support during this sad time, please don’t hesitate to contact the Federation. We are here for you."

The officer’s brother, Tom Reay, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jack’s funeral and to bring him back home from the Spanish island.

In a statement on the fundraising page, Tom said: "We are utterly devastated by the sudden tragic death of my brother Jack Reay at the age of 26. He died in Mallorca from a sudden cardiac arrest, surrounded by his closest friends.

"Our family want to give Jack the best goodbye we can possibly do. Any donations you could give please to help with his repatriation and funeral costs would be so greatly received.

"This would enable us to make this a special day to celebrate the life of Jack. Thank you, from Tom and my family."

The fundraising page had reached £9,360 at the time of writing, which has exceeded its target of £6,000.

Any officers requiring support from the Federation are encouraged to contact their local workplace representative.