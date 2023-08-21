Cannock firm which manufactures sports fencing fit for the stars celebrates 50 years in business,

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/08/23.Sylvia Timmins, along with daughter Julie and son Craig, and staff members celebrate 50 years of Arkrite Fencing, Cannock..

The multi million pound mansions and estates are a far cry from the work undertaken when Arkrite Fencing was launched by three entrepreneurs in 1973.

One of them was Thomas Timmins and the family firm continues to go from strength to strength, with his wife Sylvia still on board along with his two children Julie and Craig.

Julie joined in 1979 and Craig in 1993, when they moved the premises back from its temporary home in Aldridge back to Progress Drive, Cannock which is where the company originally started.

Thomas sadly passed away earlier this year but Sylvia continues to be involved as the company keeps it in the family.

As well as delivering fencing for celebrities at their homes, the company also manufactured hockey pitches for the London Olympics and fencing for a number of Premier League football clubs.

Julie said: "Some of the clients we work with we can't give too much information away as regards where they live or what they are having done, but to us, working at the home of a famous footballer, singer or even a tennis player is no more important than doing a smaller job in the immediate area.

"The hockey pitches we manufactured for the London Olympics we were proud of because obviously they were seen by millions of people on television.

"It may be just a hockey pitch to most people but the time, effort and commitment that went into it made it special for us."

"My father was always fiercely proud of Arkrite Fencing and out employees, both past and present.

"He always delivered a personal service together with a solid commitment to quality and professional service, and we aim to maintain that in his memory.