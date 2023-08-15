Fishing illegally costs Cannock man more than £300

Travis Bishop has been ordered to pay a total penalty of £311.

Travis Bishop, of Mcghie Street, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Bishton Pools on April 29.

Bishop was ordered to pay a total penalty of £311, including a fine of £126, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £50. An annual fishing licence currently costs from £33.

The case was brought by the Environment Agency to Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday, August 4.

Following the verdict, Nichola Tomlinson, fisheries enforcement team leader for the Environment Agency, said: “This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and Travis Bishop has been rightly punished for fishing without a licence.

“We hope the case acts as a reminder to anglers of the importance of having a rod licence before they go fishing and deters them from fishing illegally.

“All of the money raised from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”

Every year across the country, thousands of anglers are prosecuted for not having a fishing licence. Getting caught without a licence could land a fine of up to £2,500.

Income from rod licence sales is used to fund Environment Agency work to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, including improving habitats for fish and facilities for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage people to give fishing a go.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.