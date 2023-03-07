Appeal for help to find two suspects after man attacked from behind in attempted robbery

Staffordshire Police have put out an appeal for information to find the men responsible for the assault.

Staffordshire Police has launched the appeal after the man in his 50s was taken to hospital following the incident in Cannock on February 17.

The force said the man had reported two men wearing black clothing approaching him from behind and hitting him on the head on Wolverhampton Road around 7.30pm, although nothing was stolen.

The man had subsequently reported the assault on February 18 and received hospital treatment for head injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Staffordshire Police have confirmed that officers are reviewing CCTV footage of the area and have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via the LiveChat function on the website.

The assault happened on Wolverhampton Road in Cannock on the evening of February 17. Photo: Google Street Map

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in an attempted robbery in Cannock.

"The victim, a man in his 50s, reported two men wearing black clothing had approached him from behind and hit him on the head on Wolverhampton Road at 7.30pm on February 17.

"The victim reported the assault to us on 18 February and received treatment in hospital for head injuries.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Nothing was reported stolen.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time and are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us.

"Anyone with information should message us on our LiveChat via our website or call 101, quoting 495 of 18 February.