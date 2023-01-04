Notification Settings

Staffordshire man posts 'HMP livin' photos from prison cell after nationwide police appeal

By Eleanor LawsonCannockPublished: Last Updated:

A Stafford man who posted photos of himself from his prison cell has pleaded guilty to wielding a knife on a train near Cannock.

Kieran Bond posted a picture with other inmates in a cell at HMP Forest Bank. Photo: Facebook.
British Transport Police launched a nationwide manhunt for 19-year-old Kieran Bond, who has a tattoo of his own name on his face, over allegations that he made threats while wielding an offensive weapon on public transport.

Kieran Bond posted pictures from his prison cell on his Facebook page

He was arrested and remanded in custody in Manchester before appearing at Cannock Magistrates' Court today.

Bond, who has a distinctive face tattoo which reads 'Bondy', was caught on Christmas Eve after failing to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on October 26.

However, being arrested did not stop Bond's gleeful social media posts, as he has shared photos on Facebook while still in police custody.

One of the photos is tagged to the location of HMP Forest Bank, a private men's prison in Salford.

Bond boasted in a Facebook post on New Year's Eve, saying: "They got me still got the phone tho hahahahhahah free me up" before posting two pictures in a prison cell on Tuesday.

In one picture, he poses with other inmates by sticking his middle finger up to the camera, which he posted with the words "HMP livin".

Kieran Bond in his prison cell. Photo: Facebook.

Bond was charged with the offence which happened near Cannock Railway Station on March 29.

The 19-year-old was due to appear at Newcastle Under Lyme Magistrates’ Court on December 30, but this was adjourned.

Bond was up for one count of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of threatening behaviour with an offensive weapon.

Bond was remanded in custody after entering a guilty plea to both counts.

It comes amid a police appeal to track a man who is believed to have thrown six packages over the prison wall on December 23.

