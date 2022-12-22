Stephen David West

Steven David West, aged 38, of Falcon Close, Cannock, was sentenced to four years’ and six months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court.

West pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Staffordshire Police stopped West’s white BMW on Bideford Way in September of last year and then raided his house finding drugs, weapons and cash.

The police found £115 on him and then searched his home address leading to the discovery of 17 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of cannabis, a knuckleduster, a drug ticklist and phones used to sell drugs in the local community. £280 in cash was also found.

West was arrested at the scene and taken to custody for questioning. He pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing in court.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with the case, said: “West was actively distributing these harmful substances within the local community and had in his possession a dangerous weapon.