£3 million boost for economy in Cannock

Cannock Chase Council

Cannock Chase Council has been allocated the cash from the United Kingdom Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

It will cover the current and next two financial years – £386,724 for 2022/23, £733,448 in 2023/24 and £1,921,635 in 2024/25.

Cannock Chase has an investment plan revolving around three themes which council bosses say are all designed to boost business activities, skills levels and develop a thriving economy across the district.

The themes cover communities and place, supporting local businesses and people and skills.

The investment will see the council working with the district’s town and parish councils, businesses, further education providers South Staffordshire College and Walsall College, as well as Staffordshire University.

The authority now plans to create a local UKSPF partnership group consisting of key organisations, while a report to cabinet chiefs in January will inform councillors as to how the initial funding will be allocated.

It will also say how the overall investment programme will be managed, implemented and evaluated.

Councillor Mike Sutherland, district and high street development portfolio leader, said: “The money we have been allocated is another strand of the Government’s Levelling Up support for the UK, from which we have already received £20 million for Cannock town centre.

“With this latest funding, tied to our own investment plan, we will be able to provide benefit across a wide part of the district.

"Two years ago the Cannock town centre investment was the only feasible major project we had for a Levelling Up Fund application. But this time we can reach out to other areas of our economy.”