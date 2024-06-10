'You can just skate and be yourself' Meet Cannock's 10-year-old ice skating star of the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Georgia Burley, of Hednesford, Cannock, has been training for four days a week since she started skating at five years old and is now celebrating after being awarded first place at the Beginner Girls 8 - 10 category at the Young Stars May 2024 Competition.

Georgia travelled to Sheffield to take part in the National Young Stars Competition run by British Ice Skating – beating opponents from all over the UK to take home the top prize for her club in Solihull.

Sitting with her first-place medal around her neck, Georgia said that she feels at home on the ice, saying that 'she can be herself'.

Georgia said: "I did a competition in Sheffield and I won first place. I started ice skating at five years old, I can't remember what got me into it, I just wanted to give it a go.

"When I started I kept falling over, It's just what happens. I really like it though, I just skate and I can be myself. I just block out the world and skate."

Georgia as a younger girl at the rink in Cannock which is no longer there

Georgia trains four times a week to practice methods and routines on the ice - she said that there is a lot more to figure skating than meets the eye.

Georgia said: "The type of music you get depends on what type of skating you like, you can be more elegant or flowing, or faster, I'm more of a faster skater. The Solihull skating rink is great because it's big and you really have to use the whole rink.

"School has been great with my training as well, they let me leave early on the days that I need to train."

Georgia took home the first place award at the Young Stars Competition ran by the British Ice Skating group

Georgia said that she has no plans to slow down after her win.

She said: "Right now I'm going to carry on doing the competition, but I really want to be an ice skating coach in the future.

"I have got some more competitions coming up in the future, but I'm not sure of the exact dates just yet."

Mum, Tracey, said that she couldn't be prouder of Georgia, hoping that she carries on her passion into the future.

She said: "We are really proud, she really puts the effort in, she is up at 5am every week, she has really put in the leg work to get where she is now - me and her dad are so proud of her.

"She could easily have just said that she doesn't want to do it, but she is really really passionate and it's lovely to see."