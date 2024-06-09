'Sad loss to the community's heritage and identity': Postbox stolen from beside Cannock road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Royal Mail box was attached to a wooden post by the side of Wolverhampton Road, near to the Longford Island, between 8.30pm and 10pm on Thursday, June 6.

The post is around 100 meters from Wellington Drive, on the way to Cannock town centre from Longford.

The postbox was taken from Wolverhampton Road, Cannock. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Rural and wildlife crime officer at Staffordshire Police, PC Darren Wilkes, described the theft as a "sad loss to the heritage and identity of the local community".

The force said there will "no doubt" be a "personal effect" on the members of the public who have posted letters in the postbox.

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage has been asked to contact PC Wilkes via email on darren.wilkes@staffordshire.police.uk.

People should quote the incident number 0750 of June 7.