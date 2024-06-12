Reopening date set for sports bar which is launching new menu after makeover

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bar at The Elms in Shareshill reopens on Friday, June 14.

The Davenports' pub has also launched a new menu and introduced a loyalty card for customers.

It is part of Smethwick-based Davenports Pub & Kitchens chain.

The Elms in Church Road, Shareshill

The sports bar, which has its own entrance, has a new pool table, extra media screens, new tables and chairs and dedicated sports bar menu.

Katie McPhilimey, associate marketing director for Davenports, said: “The Elms is lucky enough to boast two vastly different environments, that never encroach on the other.

"The sports bar makeover has been perfectly timed for the start of the Euros, but in general sport is a huge part of community life and The Elms is a pub at the heart of the community.

"Happy hour, Free Pool Wednesday, and the great new surroundings, should add to the enjoyment of cheering on your favourite teams whether that’s football, rugby, cricket, or national and international tournaments."

Customers can earn points with the loyalty card which turn into free drinks and food.

Customers signing up to the card between now and July 31 will automatically be entered into a prize to win a trip to Dublin for two people, to include a tour of the Guinness factory.