'We just don't get the footfall': Volunteers' sadness with shop forced to shut months after opening

Lisa Eden, manager at the YMCA shop in Cannock Shopping Centre, has announced that she will close the door of her beloved store next week after experiencing a 'lack of footfall'.

The charity shop only opened a little under a year ago.

Lisa said: "It really is sad. We just don't get the footfall. We have the market day on Friday, but honestly, people just don't really come in here anymore.

"It's a real shame as these types of shops are really needed these days I think. It's really just all about the footfall. In the current situation, it just couldn't keep us going."

The charity shop will cease trading on Saturday, June 22, with Lisa saying the thing she will miss the most is her loyal customers.

The manager said: "Our final selling day will be Saturday, June 22. That's our final day of sales and then staff will be here for a week to empty the shelves.

"It's going to be a real shame. It's really all about the people that you meet, I have done charity work all over the country and charity shop customers are always so nice.

"We have our regulars that pop in and say hello, those will be the ones that I miss the most."

To help clear the shelves, Lisa has reduced the prices of all of her stock to only £1 or under, with the manager saying that she hopes that more people will give their local charity shops a visit.

Lisa said: "Everything we have in the store at the moment is either £1 or under, and anything that is left will go back to the YMCA to be sold in other stores.

"I think these types of shops are important. Everyone seems to go to the main outlets on the high street these days, but you should really visit stores like these that are maybe a bit harder to find. You can get a real bargain."