Girl, 15, dies after being hit by car in Cannock - just days after Merry Hill tragedy

By Eleanor LawsonCannockPublished: Last Updated:

A 15-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Cannock, just a day after it was announced another 15-year-old girl had died after a collision near Merry Hill shopping centre.

The accident happened on the A460, Hawks Green Island, Cannock. Photo: Google,

Police were called to the A460, Hawks Green Island, Cannock, at 6.40pm on Tuesday, where they found a black Renault Clio had been in collision with the girl, who was a pedestrian.

Officers closed the road in both directions while paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service worked at the scene. They took the girl by ambulance to hospital with critical injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, she was sadly pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

Specialist officers are providing support for her family at this difficult time.

The driver of the Clio stayed at the scene following the collision and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time of the collision.

Contact the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly by emailing CIU@staffordshire.police.uk or contact them on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 620 of 29 November.

The latest tragedy comes on a day after police confirmed that a 15-year-old girl had died after being hit by a car outside the Merry Hill shopping centre in Brierley Hill, at around 6pm on Friday.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

